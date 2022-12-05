Dr. Vivian Baker

In loving memory ~

Born in Nailsea, Somerset, England March 16, 1930, Viv died peacefully at home with family by his side. He was a much loved man and will be fondly remembered by his wife Barbara (nee Mackenzie), his daughter Sarah, and numerous other family members and friends. In addition, Viv is also survived by his very special friend Dr. Dennis Osmond of Manotick, Ontario, whom he met on their first day of Medical School.

They remained close friends for the past 74 years, despite living on opposite sides of the country for most of that time. Viv attended the Bristol Cathedral School and then the Bristol University Medical School. He emigrated to Canada in 1956 and spent 2 years working as a General Practitioner in Quebec and B.C. and in the Anatomy Department of the University of Saskatchewan. Viv returned to England for further medical education and

moved permanently to B.C. in 1960. In 1965 he entered the Psychiatric Residency Program at UBC.

He began his practice as a Psychiatrist in 1969 in Vancouver, later moving to Burnaby Mental Health Centre from where he retired in 1998. In 1999 he joined the Provincial Review Board as a Consultant Psychiatrist and worked part-time until his second retirement in 2005.

Viv married Barbara in 2001 and they moved to their beachside home in Parksville in 2002 where, over the years, they enjoyed many visits from family and friends. He was a runner (completing a marathon in 1986,) a cyclist, a gardener, and a voracious reader. He would like to be remembered as an Englishman, a physician, and a sometime wit, who lived most of his life in Canada but never quite left Somerset.

The family is grateful for the care and compassion of the VIHA Home Care Nurses and Support Staff, Dr. C. Biglow, and Dr. B. Martens which allowed him to remain at home.

A small gathering will be held to celebrate his life on January 21, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the family home.

If friends so wish, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 1269, Station K, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 9Z9.

” In the gardens of memory and the place of dreams, that’s where we shall meet.” Lewis Carroll