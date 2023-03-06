In loving memory ~

Douglas Garriock, 85, of Duncan, British Columbia passed away at the Cowichan District Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Doug was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, to Robert Garriock and Charlotte Weeks. He attended the University of British Columbia’s School of Business before marrying his high school sweetheart Georgie. He worked as a CGA and management consultant, often travelling for his work. Doug and Georgie raised two children, Leslie and Bruce, on their sheep farm in Maple Bay.

Doug was a man who made a friend in every town he visited, and as an avid traveller, he has left many friends in all parts of the world who will raise a glass of scotch to his memory. Within the Cowichan Valley, his and Georgie’s commitment to coaching track and field and the development of the Cowichan Sportsplex led to the local track meet being named the Garriock Track Meet in their honour. Above all else, Doug was devoted to his family, caring for his parents and aunts in their golden years, and raising his children and grandchildren to be as hardworking and devoted as himself.

He is survived by his wife Georgie; children: Leslie and Bruce; grandchildren: Kyle, Andrew, Aimée, Chad, Ailsa, and Hewitt; great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Bowie; brother Bill (Patty), and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a private service.

The family thanks the staff of the Cowichan District Hospital’s ICU for their kindness and care.

