Dorothy Delta Dobson

In Loving Memory (1919-2023) ~

The 4th of 4 daughters born in Regina to Lillian and Charles Bell was named for the fourth letter of the Greek Alphabet – “Delta”. In 1943, she married Robert (Bob) Dobson. After the Second World War, Bob rejoined the Army as a United Church Chaplain and throughout his postings across Canada, Delta managed the growing family (2 daughters, 2 sons).

She remained as “Delta” until 1965 when she decided to go by her first name of Dorothy to avoid confusion with the many references to Fraser River’s “Delta” in the Dobson’s final posting to Vancouver Wireless Station near Ladner, BC.

Throughout her life, Dorothy maintained a very personal awareness of Jesus and carried a deep spiritual conviction that gave her strength, and guided and managed her. She carried that conviction into her relationships with everyone that she met.

During 2 separate overseas military postings of Bob – to Korea (1952-1953) and to the Middle East (1958-1959), she took on the role of sole parent. The Middle East posting occurred while the family remained in Edmonton and with the help of her faith, and great support of many within her faith community, she kept peace, love and joy as centrepieces in the Dobson family.

Almost every day of her adult life began with ‘quiet time’ conversations with her saviour and resulted in notes that guided her on her daily journey. In the early family years, these ‘quiet times’, participated in by all family members, were hugely influential on the entire family and helped to smooth almost all interactions and living experiences. She daily strived to meet Jesus’ guiding standards of Love, Honesty, Purity and Unselfishness.

As the family began to disperse, Dorothy decided to complete her Education degree and renew a career that she had embarked on before marriage – teaching. She then taught at Ladner Elementary, and after a move to Victoria, at Cloverdale Elementary.

After retiring from Public School Education, she then went on to help her daughter found two private Christian schools.

One of Dorothy’s lifelong passions was to travel, and after the family had grown and departed, Bob and Dorothy went on extended mission travelling around the globe. Following Bob’s passing in 2004, either on her own, or in the company of her daughters and/or friends, she continued her travels to Uganda, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Belize, and Mexico, always with the intention of helping out in those places.

She also visited Israel on several occasions and made trips to Sweden and the UK. In her late 80s as a member of a family team “4 Generations” she also completed the Times- Colonist 10 km Walk.

The total wonderment of her life and delight in the journey, finally guided her in 2012 (at age 93) to write a book explaining the sources of her strength and commitment.

This book is entitled: A Journey Through the Bible. This book continues to inspire and comfort people.

Dorothy led a very full, rewarding and exemplary life, and the hope is that the love that she demonstrated will inspire others!

The family members would like to acknowledge and express their gratitude for the wonderful care that Dorothy received from the staff at Wexford Creek Seniors Community Living Center in Nanaimo during the last year of her life.

A Celebration of her life will be held in Victoria at Colwood Church on November 19 at 2:00 pm. Plans are also being made for a further Celebration of Life for her many friends and family in the Nanaimo area.