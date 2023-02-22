Doreen Rutledge













With sad hearts we announce the passing of beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma Doreen Rutledge. Doreen passed peacefully in the morning of February 14th with loved ones by her side. Doreen was a school teacher in the city of Mission for most of her teaching career. In her retirement Doreen enjoyed a variety of crafts and hobbies including line dancing with a local seniors group.

Doreen will be missed but held closely in our hearts always. Obituary-