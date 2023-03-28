Doreen Hobson

Celebration of Life ~
Please join us on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Cedar Community Hall to celebrate the life of our Amazing Mom and Grandma; everyone welcome.
The Hall is located at 2388 Cedar Road, Nanaimo, BC.
https://cedarcommunityhall.ca/directions-to-the-hall/
