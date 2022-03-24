Donna Fletcher

March 24, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
Beloved mother, friend, and volunteer Donna Fletcher passed away with family at her side. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial was held in Grand Forks for close family and friends there, and another will be held outside at the Chislom Ranch on Knife Creek Road Sunday, May 22 at 1 pm for family & friends.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries