June 14, 1943 – May 19, 2022

In loving memory ~

Donna passed away May 19, 2022; survived by her children, Christopher (Paulette), Andrea (Mike), David (Sandi); 6 grandchildren, Matthew

(Jenn), Alex (Sierra), Hailey (Jordan), Ben, Jacob (Payton), and Kassi (Kyle); and three great- grandchildren.

Donna was born June 14, 1943 in Gull Lake Saskatchewan joining dad – Wes, mom – Mabel and big brother Bob. She took a great deal of pride

in her hometown and hosted many “Gull Lake Reunion Socials”.

Donna taught in all 3 western provinces prior to moving to Campbell River in 1969. In 1972, her whole life changed when she met Bob White, a handsome “good guy” from Dove Creek. They married in 1973 and enjoyed a solid marriage with lots of respect and a whole lot of love. They raised three ne children.

Donna taught at Discovery Passage, Campbellton, Cedar Annex, Pen eld and Central schools for the next 28 years. She touched the lives of many children and will be remembered for her hearty laugh, her a nity for weeping, her work with school choirs, her role as “Queen of the Bleach” in the Sta Room and her “Poetry Breaks” at school. In retirement years, she worked several summers as a receptionist at Surfside RV Resort in Parksville.

Donna loved exploring the world, RVing, cruising, trips to Mexico, and winters in Arizona. She enjoyed everything musical including dancing, piano, choirs, musical theatre and in later years learning (sort of)the ddle. Sheenjoyed the community of Knox Church in Parksville and often led Care Homes Services.

Donna loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Her gift of hospitality and fun brought joy and the blessing of many good friendships.

Her wish for us is to shine our light showing kindness and compassion to one another.

Donna’s family wishes to say a “hearty thank you” to all friends and family who have helped us through this journey.

