February 3, 1938 – May 12, 2022

In Loving Memory (1938-2022) ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Reiser who passed away at the Comox Valley Senior’s Village in Courtenay at the age of 84.

Don was born on February 3, 1938 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Anna and Frank Reiser.

Don joined and served in R.C.A.F. as a firefighter. His postings took him to many places such as Gimli, Manitoba, Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Lahr, Germany and finally his last posting brought him to the Comox Valley where he retired.

He loved to dance and was also a lifetime member of the Courtenay Legion.

Don is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Donella, daughter Alanna (Armando), son Tyson (Laurie) , daughter-in-law, Judy, grandchildren Mya, Ella, Lylia, Acadia, Calie, Jada, Avery (Garrett), Cody, Ryland and Luka.

Don is predeceased by parent’s Anna and Frank, stepson Bryon, and stepdaughter, Carla.

There will be a Poppy Service held on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 3pm at the Courtenay Legion, 367 Cliffe Ave. Courtenay.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society https://alzheimer.ca/en/take-action/donate would be appreciated.