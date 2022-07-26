Dino Anthony Giacomazzi

In Loving Memory (1942-2022) ~
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dino, born in Timmins, Ontario & spent the majority of his life here on the island.
He was predeceased by his daughter Dina & parents Antonio & Julia.
He is survived by his loving wife Pierrette (Peachy), daughter Roma (Ray), Dominic (Chloe), sisters Elaine & Angie, & families.
Dino made many friends & connections throughout his life & career. He will be forever loved & missed by all of us. Dino, rest in peace with Dina.
A celebration of life will be held August 30th from 2 – 4 at the Rotary Memorial Welch Park. 2945 – West Island Highway, Qualicum Beach.
