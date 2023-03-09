In Loving Memory ~

Diane Jacelon-Lopez passed peacefully in her Langley home at the age of 78. She was a daughter, sister, auntie, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many.

Diane will be dearly missed by her two sons, grandchildren, many friends, as well as her relatives across the globe.

Diane was known for making friends wherever she was and was known for her cheeky personality and gregarious laughter. She loved the many cats she shared her various homes with. Diane would want her many loved ones to come together to celebrate her larger-than-life personality.

A service will be held at Murrayville Community Memorial Hall located at 21667-48th Ave, Langley B.C. on Saturday, March 25th from 1:00 pm. – 4:00 pm.; formal speeches will commence at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The family respectfully asks for privacy during this time of mourning and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to (C.A.R.E.S) in Diane’s name.