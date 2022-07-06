Diane Ada Sanford (nee Fraser)

February 4, 1951 – July 6, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we recently lost our beloved Diane after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Donald Sanford, her stepdaughter Lindsay Lartz, her three brothers Rob (and Fran) Fraser, David (and Tricia) Fraser, Ron Fraser, niece and nephew Shawna Fraser Gip and Scott, nephews Terry and Quin, a sister-in-law Helen (and Clarence), and two dogs Brady (Shih Tzu), and Shiloh (Chihuahua-Pomeranian).

She was born in Penticton, BC February 4, 1951, living there for several years until moving to Golden, BC where she graduated from high school. She received Professional Certification from University of Victoria 1986, BS from Open University in Vancouver BC 1990, and a Master of Arts in Computers in Education from Gonzaga University 1999. She began her teaching career in Nelson, BC before teaching and doing middle school counselling in the Castlegar and Trail BC areas. She loved teaching and was very good at it. She was well liked and respected by her students and principals. She retired in 2010.

She enjoyed golf the most of all her sports and was quite successful at a tournament level. Under the name McAfee, she won the Castlegar Savings Credit Union Ladies’ Golf Tournaments in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001 (unable to play 1995, 1999), and was runner-up 4 times.

She was Castlegar Club Champion in 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001. She took up the sport while in university and continued golfing until 2020.

She also enjoyed curling and took up snowboarding at the age of 52. She played a lot of basketball while in university, and coached boys’ and girls’ volleyball, badminton, golf, and girls’ field hockey during her teaching career.

She loved animals, especially her dogs. Her love of animals seemed to have started early. Her father was a fish and wildlife officer and would sometimes bring home orphaned fawns and other animals, which she loved to help care for.

She strongly believed in fairness and was always concerned about the welfare of others. She will be greatly missed. No services held at her request. May the Lord shine His countenance upon you and give you peace.

No more bad days.

Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

250-554-2577





