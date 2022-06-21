June 21, 2022

In loving memory ~

Denny was an eclectic, electric and generous human being. His friends and loved ones can all attest to watching the cogs turn when Denny listened to a story. He could easily dazzle with a smile often followed with that unforgettable laugh.

Denny was born in Whitehorse, YT, summer of 1950, the eldest child of four to Dennison and Edith Bohmer (Dickson). He was a proud member of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, Gaanaxte’di (Crow) clan. Early family years were spent in Dawson Creek while his father worked for Northwest Tel and taught his boys how to navigate the bush.

As a young man, his analytical mind found an outlet at BCIT which led to a lifelong career with BCHydro. One of his favourite responsibilities of the job was mentoring apprentice technicians and planning socials with his crew, especially the “team building barbecue”.

Passions included playing his guitar, jamming with friends, hockey, curling and golf. But planning his next meal as he finished his last also kept him very busy. His creativity knew no bounds, sometimes mechanical, sometimes woodworking and even more recently wind- vane and pumpkin crafting.

The best kind of vacation for Denny was a leisurely road trip in his custom made truck “Ethel”, lovingly named after his mother’s best friend. He loved to meet up with all his old school pals from Fort Nelson and South Peace and visit his daughter in the Prairies.

His later years were spent enjoying the beautiful West Coast with his sweetie Susie, first in Egmont, then Nanoose Bay and finally Parksville. He and Sue shared a love for boating which led to new friends and the West Coast Workboat club. Many of their weekends were also spent working and relaxing at The Edge, their special Denman Island getaway.

Denny lives on in his wife Susie, daughter Paige (Joel) and her mother Lynette, granddaughter Billie Violet, his only sister Zena Dee, youngest brother William, nephew Denny, nieces Kristal (Anson), Dawn and Ellen (Sean) and their sons Eddie and Arnold. Denny was friend to Susie’s son Yolan (Jennifer) and Grampa Denny to their daughters Shae and Tayah, as well as to Sue’s step-children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

We will miss watching him meticulously prep a meal and we will forever miss his celebrating all our successes with such pride and love. He adored all the children in the family, taking an interest in everything they did.

We will continue to make him proud by emoting the joie de vivre that was so apparent in his attitude towards life.

