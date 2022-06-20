June 20, 2022

In loving memory ~

Born Durham, England August, 1936. Died peacefully at the Dove Creek homestead June, 2022.

Preceded by his wife Frances and son Simon.

Survived and greatly missed by his daughter Sara (Robb), granddaughter Caylyn (Cam) and great granddaughter Adeline Frances, his sister Sheila and many loved nieces and nephews.

Dennis grew up in Durham and later moved to Coventry, where he completed an apprenticeship as baker/confectioner. Once completed, he joined the British Merchant Navy where he spent many happy years seeing the world. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Frances. They were married for over fifty years. In 1967, with son Simon, they immigrated to Vancouver. Several months later Dennis took the family to Prince Rupert to work at Safeway and shortly after he was promoted to Bakery Manager. In 1971 his daughter, Sara, joined to make the family of 4.

In 1973 he was transferred to Safeway Courtenay, where he continued as bakery manager until early retirement. He went on to be a founding member of the Disabled Skiing program on Mt Washington, where he was involved for over twenty years. At different times in his life, Dennis taught boxing, fencing, swimming, and skiing. Dennis always loved the sea, and with Frances, they spent many hours in their boat fishing. Den and Fran had a hobby farm for some time, and many fun barn dances. They camped, played golf, skied, travelled together and have returned to each other in love.

Dennis was generous with his time, his love and his humour. Please raise a glass or light a candle and remember him with a smile.

Fair winds and calm seas Den.

Condolences may be offered at www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca.

