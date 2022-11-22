Dennis McGannon

November 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

Pre-deceased by wife Jacky, Dennis passed away at age 81, resting peacefully while in care at NRGH on November 20th.

Dennis will be missed by his family, daughter Debbie & son-in-law Butch Cason, grandsons Darren (Becca) & Brandon (Karlee) Sparks. Daughter Janeane and son-in-law Chris Coutu, grandchildren Matt (Em2) & Emily Coutu.

For over 30 years Dennis, along with partner Nick Burdick, operated Burmac Electric on Cienar Drive doing electrical & mechanical work on cars, boats, logging equipment, police cars, cement plants, you name it and they fixed it.

Dennis enjoyed golfing with the gang and their annual golf trips, puttering in his shop tinkering on any kind of repair or project, and working in the garden. After Jacky passed in 2013, he volunteered at Eden Gardens drilling glassware used to create garden flowers, drove AA friends to meetings and volunteered at his Lantzville home group, fixed golf carts, or anything someone brought him to repair! Dennis liked to be busy, and his best days were when he felt useful helping others.

His final two years were a struggle for Dennis who lived with Dementia and had a rapid decline resulting in his death. The family thanks the Palliative Care team for allowing Dennis to pass peacefully with dignity.

Dennis will be laid to rest with Jacky at a later date. Together again at last.

