Debbie was born on May 25, 1961. She was a Brownie and Ranger and went on to be part of the girl guides for 50 plus years. She graduated from KLO High School and went on to be a Culinary Chef. Debbie also worked at KGH for 4 years.

She loved to travel with her sister Bonnie to Mexico, USA and Canada

Debbie is survived by Carla (Duwayne) Walsh, Aaron Delucrezio, Warren (Patsy) Viita, Marianne Buick and many aunties and uncles in SK, ON and BC.

Predeceased by father, Harold Viita (1992); sister Bonnie Lynn Compagna (2016) and husband Ronald Frank Delucezio (2020).

Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Okanagan Hospice House.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com 250-860-6440

Everden Rust Funeral ServicesObituary-