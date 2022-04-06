April 6, 2022

In loving memory ~

I lay my pen aside,

Got to my welcome bed

Lie down

And fall into the sun

It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of David Moffat Craig. David passed away peacefully in his home in Edmonton Alberta recently. David was born in Scotland and immigrated to Canada with his family when he was 7 years old. He spent his early life in Castlegar working on the Robson and Nakusp ferries. He was a poet and an artist. David was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and David Craig, and his older brother Robert (Scotty) Craig. He is survived by his brother, James William Craig, sister, Eileen Ailman, niece Chelsa Tillman and 5 great nieces and nephews. He will be in our hearts forever.

Yet the vision of you remains with me,

I shall tell my children of you.

And their children’s children shall perhaps

Think of both you and me.





