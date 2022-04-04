April 4, 2022

In loving memory ~

We little knew that morning God was to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,You did not go alone.

For part of us went with you The day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again.

Remembered Always Never Forgotten.

Your Loving Wife and Family.

Obituary-