April 20, 1955 – April 28, 2022

In loving memory ~

Dave was born on April 20, 1955 in Newmarket, Ontario. He was the oldest child of Marilyn and James Albert (Bert) Watson.

The family moved to Nanaimo, BC where Bert was a school teacher and Marilyn worked as a registered nurse.

As a young man, Dave enjoyed many sports and activities and loved his group of friends including his best friend, Kevin Baildham. If he wasn’t riding his 10 speed or racing motocross, you could find him swimming in the Nanaimo River with his friends or scuba diving and fishing in the waters off Nanaimo. He worked at the City of Nanaimo as a chain man and could often be seen mightily wielding a machete clearing the way for the surveyors.

Dave married Sue Keld in 1980 and they took up residence in her hometown of Courtenay, BC.

After moving to Courtenay, Dave learned to ski on Mt Washington the first year it opened.

Dave was thrilled when his children were born. First, Holly in 1982 and then Benjamin 11 months later in 1983. Dave loved cheering on the kids in their activities including soccer, basketball and hockey. Family camping trips were a favourite.

Dave worked in several occupations over the years including snow groomer at Forbidden Ski Resort, owner of Watson Bros. Electric and finally as an electrician for School District 71 where he made many lasting friendships. Dave was a member of the Kinsmen service club and volunteered as an umpire in the Comox Valley Minor Baseball Association.

Dave drove his Harley off into the sunset on April 9, 2022, after complications from surgery. He was greeted by his parents and his younger sister, Deanna. Those left to remember him are his daughter, Holly Williams (Dale), his son, Benjamin Watson (Chinky) and his granddaughter, Brynley.

Dave’s motto was “Go Big or Stay Home”. He loved music (usually at maximum volume) so please, remember him by cranking up some rock and roll tunes and raising a glass of your favourite beverage.

Obituary-