David was born in Brandon, Manitoba to Charles and Louisa (Hillman) Duguid and passed away in Abbotsford. The oldest of four children, David relayed many happy memories of his childhood growing up in Brandon.

As a young man he rode a freight train heading west after working in several different areas he settled in Kitimat working for Alcan Aluminum Corporation where he retired after 38 years.

It was in Kitimat that he met and married Monique Gaudreau, his wife of 63 years. David and Monique enjoyed traveling and spent many years wintering in Mexico.

After retirement David and Monique moved to Abbotsford to be closer to family.

For many years David was a proud member of the GIZEN Shriners of British Columbia & Yukon, one of his greatest joys was visiting children at Shriner Hospitals.

Dave will be greatly missed by Monique as well as many friends and his extended family.Obituary-