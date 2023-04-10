David John Alexander Meredith

In Loving Memory (1954-2023) ~

It is with profound sadness that David’s family announce his sudden passing at his home in Duncan, B.C.

He was predeceased by his parents David and Grace Meredith and elder sister Debby MacDougall.

David was a proud father of Christopher, Joshua, Benjamin, Summar and Ashley, and 12 grandchildren from whom he was separated by miles, but who were kept close in his heart.

A cherished brother of 5 siblings when he moved back to Vancouver Island from Ontario, all were delighted to see him settle happily into his new life in the province where he was born.

As a young man, David took his post-secondary education in Tennessee, where he met his future wife Lyn.

He became a respected hardwood lumber grader and inspector, enjoying a career spanning 4 decades and 2 countries. David had a zest for life, a wicked sense of humour, a love of family, history, travel, cooking and applying his artistic talent to sketching and woodworking.

He was a gentle man whose kindness and generosity was apparent to everyone who knew him, and he accepted their expressions of gratitude with a simple and sincere “it was my pleasure”.

Dearest Dave will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, including those in the Kiwanis Village community. Thank you to all those who made his last 4 years so fulfilling. In accordance with David’s request, a private cremation is planned.

A reception will be arranged for a later date, with information to follow. Dave was a volunteer and a supporter of Special Olympics, if you wish to honour his life, a donation to your local chapter would be appreciated.

Obituary-