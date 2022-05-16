May 16, 2022

In loving memory ~

We are heartbroken to announce that David’s 5 year battle with cancer is over, at the age of 51. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Pam, children, Emma and Brendan, parents, Drew and Janet, in-laws, Jack and Helene Muzik, sister, Deanna Robertson and family, and many other relatives, friends and B&B family.

Loved by so many, we always appreciated his kind heart, quiet wisdom, humour and athleticism. Dave will be fondly remembered dressed for gardening, hiking through the forests, canoeing at the lake, on hunting trips, enjoying his tunes and in search of the best ever deli sandwich.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David’s close family and friends at a later date.

Please consider a donation in his name to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research (at Sunnybrook) or the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Obituary-