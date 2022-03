David and Lucille Beaumont













A Celebration of Life ~

March 19, 2022 at 1 pm

New Life Church • 2244 Ash Ave Quesnel BC

Will be live streamed • Tea to follow at Quesnel Legion @ 2:30 pm

Officiated by Maj’s Randy and Debbie Gatza.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army food bank /church, or Quesnel Legion.