In Loving Memeory ~

The family of David and Anne Herd invite their extended family and friends to join us in A Celebration of Life for our parents. Please join our families as we celebrate their lives with the Granisle community where they contributed so much.

Celebration will be Sunday May 22 at 1:00 pm at the Granisle Senior Centre, 19 Chapman Street, Granisle, BC Followed by a light refreshments prepared by the Seniors. A Barbecue will also be held at 4 pm at Lion’s Beach, Granisle