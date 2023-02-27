David Alexander Smith

In Loving Memory (1942-2023) ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dave, who left us after 80 wonderful years, with his family by his side.

Dave will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his loving wife Lil, son Rory (Shelley) of Summerland, son Glen (Elspeth) of Halfmoon Bay, and daughter Kimberley Knapp (Hans) of West Vancouver; grandchildren Greg (Lacey), Angela, Nicole (Robert); Jordan, Bri; Annelise and Evan; great grandchildren Amelia and Archer; his brothers Vic, George, Joe and sister Leone Ninow; and many other extended family members.

He was predeceased by his parents, Louis A. and Isabel Smith, and sister Joy Reid.

Born, raised and residing in Summerland for the majority of his 80 years, Dave enjoyed a life well lived in the town he loved. He was a pillar of the community. Dave was a prominent and respected business owner with his brother Vic at Five Corners Chevron (1964-1982) and the Summerland Rental Center (1983-2005). He also served on the Summerland Credit Union Board of Directors for a total of 13 years.

Together with his father, he built the original Summerland Yacht Club on Lakeshore Drive in the late 1950’s. He served as a long-time member and President of the Kinsmen Club – involved in many local projects, such as the building of the Centennial Giant’s Head Mountain Trail (1967), and Kin Park in lower Summerland (1969). Dave was also a patient Cub Scout master and enthusiastic minor baseball coach.

Dave was an accomplished mechanic, carpenter and painter. He loved nothing more than solving problems, undertaking repairs, and assisting others. Dave had the innate ability to fix anything with the highest of standards. There was no such thing as a “Mickey Mouse job!” If someone needed help they knew that Dave was the one to call. And if anyone tried to pull a fast one on Dave, he was quick to utter, “Do you think I was born yesterday?”

Dave cherished numerous family camping trips with friends around B.C., Alberta and California. Upon his retirement in 2005, Dave and Lil became regular snowbirds who spent their winters in the Arizona sunshine.

In his spare time Dave also loved ATVing, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. Many hours were spent with family and friends exploring the mountains behind Summerland over the years. He loved the solitude of his cabin and fly fishing for rainbow trout.

Around the Smith household the swimming pool area was a popular place for social gatherings. Cold refreshments and BBQ’d meals for others were commonplace. Dave always had a smile on his face and rarely got upset.

His one liners were legendary. He never lost his sense of humour, and he kept everyone laughing right to the very end.

Dave and his soulmate Lil celebrated 60 years together in 2022 – a beautiful love story.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton.

250-494-7752



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary-