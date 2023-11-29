Daljit Parmar

In loving memory ~

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the matriarch of our family – a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.

Daljit Kaur Parmar was born on January 13th, 1958, in Phagwara, Punjab, to Bhulla Singh and Pattan Kaur Parhar. A beautiful young girl, Daljit enjoyed fashion, her schooling, and spending time with her four siblings.

Daljit immigrated to Canada in 1981, settling in Duncan, B.C. Soon after, Daljit married the love of her life, Nirmal. They went on to have three beautiful children together, and Daljit was a devoted mother – the true foundation of their family. Daljit was known by her family for being an excellent gift giver, ensuring that her sons were impeccably dressed, and always knowing the right thing to say.

Daljit was someone who cared deeply for her family, neighbours, and community. She did this not out of obligation, but because she deeply cared about those around her; she was always the first to offer help. As the kids grew, Daljit obtained her Health Care Assistant certificate and worked many years at Cowichan Lodge and Private Home Care, successfully juggling being there for her family and patients.

Daljit was a pillar in the Sikh community; religion was an important part of her life and she dedicated years of service to the Paldi Sikh Temple. Whether it was helping in the cook house, cleaning, or taking part in prayer services, Daljit enjoyed giving back.

Daljit shared a special bond with her husband, Nirmal, and their 42 years of marriage was an inspiring testament of commitment and devotion. Recently, Daljit had found her greatest joy in being a Grandmother. Daljit is survived by her siblings Parminder, Jasvir, Surinder, Harjeet; husband, Nirmal Parmar; sons, Shaun (Gurmit), Jason, and Rajin; and, grandchildren Andre and Liam. The family acknowledges with sincere appreciation the many comforting messages, prayers, and other expression of kindness that have been received during this difficult time.

A Funeral Service will be held in the St. Edwards Church at the Queen of Angels school (2085 Maple Bay Rd) on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at 11:00 am PST followed by a prayer service at the Paldi Sikh Temple (23 Paldi Rd).

Online condolences may be made at

www.hwwallacecbc.com

H.W. Wallace Cremation & Burial Centre