June 26, 2022

It is with great sadness, we announce dale passed away peacefully in his sleep on Cortes Island BC. He was kind, and warm hearted, very generous, and thought of others before himself. He married Joanne, and had two beautiful children Mitchell, and Jaime. He was very proud of them both, he loved his family very much.

Dale enjoyed music, soccer, woodworking, collecting special rocks, and dreaming of gold panning, Investing in a claim up Bute Inlet. He logged with his dad, and brothers on Maurelle Island, and Cortes. He was a proud owner of a skidder, and especially enjoyed running excavator like the rest of the family. He also worked in the seafood industry doing clams, and oysters, he worked out on Camp Subtle with his dad, and recently with his brother Ian who he was very close to.

He is predeceased by grandparents Bert and Hazel McCoy, Jack and Jillian Parry, uncle Bob, Wayne Parry and brother Reo McCoy. Summoned by parents Dave and Maryann, brother Ian, son Mitchell, Daughter Jaime, and nephew’s Colby, and Harley and niece Sarah McCoy. Dale had a special connection to his extended family Ann Dewar, Ellen and Adam, Wendy and Billy, and many friends. Being fourth generation living on Cortes Island, mainly Smelt Bay.

We will miss his kind and loving ways. He was always willing to help if he could. Dale will always be forever in our hearts, and we will cherish our special memories of him. He was loved dearly by us all. We will sure miss him. The McCoy Family.

There will be a celebration of his life potluck at Mitchell McCoy’s home.1525 Whaletown rd. Cortes island BC Time: 12 noon July 09 2022.

Please bring a little food, a lawn chair if you have one, and special memories of Dale!