In loving memory ~

With deep sorrow, we announce the death of Cynthia Palin in January 2023 at 94 years old. She is survived by son Rob (Suzanne), daughter JoAnne, two beloved grandsons, sister Iris Van Wart, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Frank in 2013, and her sisters Winnifred Buchanan, Joan Grant, Olive McKenna, and Margaret Rudner.

Cynthia was born in Canada a few months after her parents immigrated from England with her five sisters. She was raised in New Brunswick where she completed her post-secondary education. Frank’s career as a pilot took them to Toronto and Montreal, and eventually back to New Brunswick where they settled into new roles and raised their family.

Cynthia was hardworking and conscientious in all spheres of her life and was generous with her time. She once owned and operated the only figure skating boutique in Atlantic Canada and worked in government and university settings. She and Frank could always be counted on to help in the community, and they served in many formal and informal volunteer roles. They were very involved in supporting their children’s pursuits and spent a large portion of their New Brunswick years driving their children, and anyone else who needed a ride, to various activities.

Upon retiring, they moved to Vancouver Island where they enjoyed an active lifestyle, especially ballroom dancing, until Frank’s death shortly after their 60th anniversary. With memories of Frank always close in her heart, Cynthia forged ahead on her own with an inspiring level of fortitude and determination. She continued to be a dedicated volunteer and maintained a full schedule of dance lessons, fitness classes, and other pursuits well past the age of 90 years old. Impeccably stylish, she was often thought to be much younger than her age (which she discretely declined to reveal).

As a mother, Cynthia instilled in her children her love of learning in a home that was filled with books and surrounded by gardens and nature. She encouraged them to pursue their goals and spoke proudly of their accomplishments. With the onset of the pandemic, her comfort and care were a focus of their lives, and she often inspired them with her vitality, humour, and courage in her final years.

Rob and JoAnne extend appreciation to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Catholic Women’s League, and the Knights of Columbus. Messages for Cynthia’s family may be sent to: ThePalinKids@gmail.com.

