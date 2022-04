April 13, 2022

We would like to celebrate Curly’s life with the community he loved and served. We welcome those who knew and loved Curly to join us to share stories, tears, and laughter at Curly’s treasured party spot- Hullcar Hall in Armstrong, May 7, 2022 @ 1pm.

InMemoriumLogo Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a . Please if you have any questions.