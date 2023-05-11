Colin Ross MORRISON

May 11, 2023

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life in loving memory of Colin Morrison on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the farm in Wardner, B.C. ( 6895 Ha Ha Creek Road).

We will be gathering for a short service and a time to share our favourite memories of Colin: our Dad, Husband, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.

Followed by a light lunch and refreshments in his honour. Please plan to park in the haystack area (watch for signs) and walk a short distance to the seating area or you can drop off near the field for people with limited mobility. The event will go ahead rain or shine and feel free to wear your best plaid, snap button shirt and Cowboy hat in his honour. Please bring a lawn chair if possible.