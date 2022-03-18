Cliff Morton

In Loving Memory ~
Please join me in an Open House Celebration to honour the life Cliff Morton on the one year anniversary of his passing.
April 9, 2022, 12:00 – 4:00 pm
At our home.
Share your memories, a light lunch and of course raise a glass in his honour.
Donna Morton
RSVP by April 2, 2022
CKMOpenhouse@shaw.ca

