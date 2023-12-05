Christopher E. Coplin

In Loving Memory ~
February 1959 – October 2023
We, his family, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chris. Unexpected and far too soon. Chris was a brother, uncle and friend with a kind and gentle nature towards all people he encountered during his life. He will be very missed by his family and friends.
“Shed no tears I am not gone,
forever near my spirit lives on,
my life was full with those who cared,
celebrate the love we have shared.” Obituary-
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- News
- Sports
- Cannabis
- Travel
- Podcasts
- Video
- Opinion
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Contact Us