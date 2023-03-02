March 2, 2023

In loving memory ~

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Christopher Dowsett, just shy of his 32nd birthday.

Chris was much loved by his parents, Nora and Andrew Dowsett and leaves behind his spouse and love of his life, Maria Schoeler. Chris and Maria were together for over 6 years and Chris was looking forward to surprising her by presenting her with a ring during a planned family vacation in Mexico the first week of March.

Chris will be sorely missed by family, friends and coworkers alike. He was a “cat dad” and will also be hugely missed by their fur baby Flora.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Eagles Hall in Ladysmith from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nanaimo chapter of the BC SPCA.

Condolences may be left and information found at WWW.evergreencremationcentre.com.

Evergreen Cremation Centre