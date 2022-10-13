In Loving Memory ~

Christine Scott, nee Bunemann was born in Osnabruk close to the Dutch Border. The city was flattened by Allied bombing in WW2. Christine’s parent were terrorized as children and this impacted Christine, her parents were dysfunctional.

Christine was physically abused by her father due to alcohol. When she was of age she left and with knowledge of 5 languages she taught in Malaga, Spain and Clarmont-Feron at a private French School and London. She studied computer science in Munich and landed a job in Melbourne, Australia.

Christine from Northern Europe hated hot weather. She sold her two houses having met Raymond Randolph online and married in Las Vegas.

Raymond was a Sugar Daddy with unlimited wealth from oil wells and a private twin engine aircraft. This enabled her to go dog sledding with her beloved dog Freddy in Alaska, hiked the back country in Viet Nam with her Aunt, and learned sword fighting from a Samurai in Osaka-Kobe.

However her health declined after 2 years in Vancouver with artist Brian Scott. Scott was madly in love with his Deutche Fraulein having lived in Germany as an airforce brat.

He greatly admired the sophistication of European woman, especially their knowledge of fashion and the arts. Christine transformed the artist, due to her influence he branched out into art fashion as well as many many new techniques. She was an innovator and was much loved by the arts community.

Going from living with a multi millionaire to marrying a Canadian Artist was a dubious undertaking. Welcome to the real world and it terrified her, surviving in the market place as an artist requires 24/7 and not just cashing royalty checks from oil wells.

Christine health deteriorated and she no longer could stand the stress.

She left us to be with her beloved Grandmother who nurtured her as a child and young adult.