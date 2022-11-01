In Loving Memory ~

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Chris (Czeslawa) Elizabeth Sobie at the age of 75 at home in Castlegar, BC. She was born July 20, 1947 in Piła, Poland. Preceded by her father Joseph, the family was reunited when she immigrated to Winnipeg, MB at the age of 10 with her mother Angela and brother Kaz Malkiewicz.

Chris met the love of her life, Gerry Sobie in Winnipeg through a church youth group and they married in 1969, celebrating 53 years together in July 2022.

Chris is survived by her children Tim Sobie (grandchildren: Sananda, Sequoia, Sitarah and Emerald), Jana Sobie, Paula Sobie and husband Jerry Grant, and Laura Parr (nee Sobie) and husband Simon Parr (grandchildren: Jude and Nova).

Frequently through their faith – especially with the congregations of St. Thomas More (Winnipeg, MB) and Christ the Servant (Cranbrook, BC), though not exclusively – Chris and Gerry established and nurtured many cherished and lasting friendships.

Chris’ joy was being a loving, attentive, and supportive mother to her family; they knew she would do whatever was in her power to make their lives better and she had close family relationships throughout her life. Her family will treasure the almost weekly family dinners Chris hosted, and will now try to replicate the delicious Polish cuisine she made for us including perogies, borsht, and babka.

Chris and Gerry had a strong, happy marriage, and their commitment to each other was only matched by their faith in God.

She had an amazing green thumb, and lucky for us, would thank her daughters for the opportunity to come to weed their gardens!

Chris will be remembered for her wit, sense of humour and her kindness; she looked for ways to brighten the lives of others with whom she came in contact. She volunteered for many worthy causes in her life, including the Canadian Arthritis Society, where she impressed us by persevering through several half marathons and landing a hole-in-one on the golf course while raising funds.

In her free time, she relished tucking into a good book and then discussing it with her book club friends; she showed her creativity and love to her family by sewing quilts and other special projects, especially for them.

Her family and friends will dearly miss Chris.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Rita’s (Castlegar, BC) at 11am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with an option to participate virtually available (contact: chrissobiesfuneral@gmail.com for funeral details).