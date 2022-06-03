Chester Shepherd

Celebration of Life ~
June 17, 1933 – October 23, 2020
We will be gathering to share our favourite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be dearly missed but lives forever in our hearts.
Saturday, June 18, 1-4 p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion #256
1630 E. Wellington Rd.,Nanaimo

