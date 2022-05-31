It is with sadness that we announce the death of Joe at the age of 83.

He was predeceased by his parents Chick and Thelma and his sister Ila Kephart.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Valerie, daughter Simone Kuhn (Mark), son Russell (Rebecca), grandchildren Reece, Josephine, and Victor, and his loving sister Deanna Maughan, sister-in-law Corrine Porter, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joe was a 100% Harewood boy, and proved that by never moving out of the area! He belonged to the fire department and was delighted to be the first guy on the scene when the alarm sounded so that he could drive the fire truck! He also enjoyed his time driving Queen Victoria in the Empire Day Parade in one of his vintage cars.

Joes working life started early as a newspaper carrier for the Nanaimo Free Press, where he had 85 customers. Setting pins at the Pygmy bowling lanes came next, followed by pumping gas at the Malaspina Service Station.

He worked with his Dad and Grandpa in Phill Fort and Sons Contracting but house building at 50 cents an hour wore a little thin. He was hired at Harmac on November 1st, 1959. Starting as lime kiln helper, and ending a 41 years career as an electrical supervisor.

Joe’s retirement on July 1st, 1997 opened a new chapter in his life that was all about cars. His membership in the Smokin’ Oldies, V.I. Cruisers, and his much- loved I.V.T.C. enriched his life with many friendships. As the saying goes “who doesn’t love a car guy!”. Lest you think he was just about cars. He also played golf and curled. He was a life member of the Nanaimo Yacht Club

Joe lived his life the way he drove his cars — Full throttle. Remember him while cruising with your friends on a summer day, followed by a cold beer and talking cars. He couldn’t ask for a better remembrance.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ICU at Nanaimo Hospital or the SPCA in his memory would be appreciated.