Carol Ponak













February 14, 2023

In loving memory ~

Carol passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Langley Hospice. Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Emil, and sons Darrin (Cindy), Dean (Ana), and Brent. Grandchildren Taylor (Ryan), Nic (Danielle), Joshua, Trinity, Manuel, Samir, great-granddaughter Sage and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private internment will be held at Fort Langley Cemetery for family members only.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Assembly. The entrance and parking are at the back of the church.