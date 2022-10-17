October 17, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Carol Lynn Wilson of Nelson, BC. from complications of late-stage COPD.

Carol was predeceased by her parents Mabel “Dolly” McDougall and Clare Severeid, her husband Allan Wilson and younger brother Norman Severeid. She is survived by her younger brother John Olsen of Nelson, BC, three children [Bruce (Lori), of Squamish, BC, Michael of Nelson, BC, and Laurie Wilkie also of Nelson]. She also leaves behind four grandchildren (Connor, Devin, Edward, and Kendall), nieces and nephews (Shaun, Andrea, and Norman) and her beloved cat Smudgy.

Born in the Trail hospital, Carol grew up and spent all her life in the Kootenays; spending time in Trout Lake, Nakusp, Rossland, Salmo and finally settling down in Nelson. She enjoyed socializing with friends, sun tanning on her back porch, bike riding, bingo, and baking. Carol was a hardworking mother who often juggled several jobs at once in many bars and restaurants over the years while also doing bookkeeping for several local companies to help make ends meet.

We wanted to offer our sincerest gratitude and thanks for the outstanding care and support from Dr Lee MacKay and the staff at the Nelson and Trail hospitals where she spent her final few days. She is to be cremated at Thompson Funeral Service.

The public viewing will be held at Thompson Funeral Service on October 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Public celebration of life and reception to follow at the Eagles Hall at 1:00 pm. If you would like to attend, her request is that you bring a smile and celebrate her life with those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you donate to the Canadian Cancer Society and/or the SPCA; a disease to which she bravely fought and beat several years ago.

To leave a personal message of condolence please see Thompson Funeral Service website: https://www.thompsonfs.ca

Thompson Funeral Service