Captain Gordon A. W. Ryan













In Loving Memory ~

Commercial Fisherman from a teenager in a row boat to earning his Masters Certificate and International tuna fishing. Passed away at the age of 80.

Still missing him are sisters Pam, Shirley and Marlene, brothers Gary and Joe and close friends Anne, Ted, Dave and Evelyn Walkosky.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Loyal Order of the Moose Hall Cranberry Ave. Nanaimo on February 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.