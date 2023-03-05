Bryan James Stokes

March 5, 2023

Beloved father, grandfather and husband, Bryan was a man of love and caring. He is remembered by his children Warren (Sandy), Kara, Laureen (Bert) and grandchildren, Ethan (Kendra), Riley, and PJ.

His love for community was demonstrated through volunteering throughout his life. He, along with his wife Kathleen, were active members of Carman United Church for over 30 years. They were very involved in the Downtown Business Improvement Association of Mission BC where they owned the Town Stationer for 25 years. After retirement, Bryan volunteered at both Central Elementary and Bernard Elementary Schools,

Chilliwack Community Policing, Restorative Justice, and the Chilliwack Museum and Archives, to name a few. He valued the friendships he made and the difference he saw.

Bryan was particularly gifted as a mentor. Drawing on his background in banking and loans management, as well as his experience as a small business owner, he shared his knowledge and encouragement with friends, at Community Futures of North Fraser, at M2W2, and any seeking his advice, often over a coffee in the store.

If you’ve met Bryan, you’ve heard a story or four. He told tales of his adventures as a young banker in Northern BC, of hazelnut harvesting by helicopter on the City Nuts farm, of pranks and jokes, and more recently, of taking photos with owls and pigs in his bright red suit. His stories

were often filled with laughter and poked fun at the seriousness of life, reminding us of the joy hidden within everyday events. He helped his children and grandchildren write their own stories, including the adventures of Super Duper Grandpa and the Hazelnut Princess.

Storytelling was only one part of his love of theatricality. When his children were young, he was quick to join in and dress up for different events, like the time he dressed as Psalty the singing psalm book or a tutu-wearing clown or standing in the grass on highway 7 in a bard’s outfit. In his later years, he loved to wear bright clothes and his prized bowler hat; the twinkle in his eye and infectious grin bringing a little joy into everyone’s life.

Of course, his most famous costume was Santa Claus. He donned the red suit for the first time in December 1985 as Santa in the Mission Christmas Parade. It became an annual tradition: the parade in Mission and then in Chilliwack, and numerous non-profit events ranging from

fundraisers for the SPCA, to visiting elementary schools, long-term care facilities, and non-profit housing societies. He loved the magic of Christmas, and he especially loved letting teenagers and adults rediscover that magic.

And that is perhaps the most important thing to know about Bryan. He loved. He loved his family without reservation. He cared deeply for his friends. He was generous with his knowledge and time. He was kind.

His family invites you to his memorial: May 13, 2023, 1:30 PM, Carman United Church, Chilliwack.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring a new toy to the memorial which we will donate to the Christmas Toy Drive in his name. If you are unable to attend, a toy donation in his name to your local Christmas Bureau is appreciated.