Brian John Erickson of Sparwood, BC (formerly Logan Lake, BC) 1948 – 2022

With his family by his side and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brian at the age of 73 after his courageous battle with cancer.

He was a very loved dad, grandfather & brother.

Brian is survived by his daughters Tammy (Billy) & Tracy (Larry) and their mother Brenda, as well as his sister Glady (Stan) and grandchildren Cody, Blake, Kyla, Anna, Cinder (great grandson Jaxton) & Kyndra, as well as nephews Steven, Mike (Sarah) & niece Laura.

He is predeceased by his parents Loyal & Marjorie and brothers Wayne & Doug.

Brian retired from Highland Valley Copper in 2013 where he enjoyed being a millwright. He was a kind man, well known for his sense of humour, who enjoyed golfing, darts and spending time with his family and friends. He will be extremely missed.

A special thank you to the caring nurses, doctors and staff at the Royal Inland Hospital.

In memory of dad, donations gratefully accepted to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

