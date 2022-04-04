Brian Blanchard

In loving memory ~
We’ve said goodbye to a wonderful man who was a passionate advocate for his students, who loved all animals, who was devoted to practicing many sports, and occasionally enjoyed being a bit of a rogue. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Spirit to the wind Bri.
Celebration of Life Saturday, June 18, 2022

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
