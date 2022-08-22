Bob Archambault

August 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

Bob spent most of his life in Castlegar and was well known and loved by so many. He could often be found at the golf course, hockey rink or the local pub – wherever his friends and family were! He built his beautiful life in Castlegar with his wife of 47 years, Audrey, and is the place where they raised their four loving children, Wade (Lindsay), Nicole (Niall), Ryan (Amber), and Natalie (Ryan). He is also survived by his grandchildren, who became the light of his life, Patrick, Leah, Natalie, Macklin, Emery, Bentley, and Gordon. He is also survived by his brother and two sisters, and many, many other very loved relatives and friends.

As an electrician by trade, Bob spent most of his career with West Kootenay Power (Fortis) but he was also known around town as operating “Rapa Electric” which served many friends and family over the years. He also participated in a variety of sports and dedicated endless amounts of hours coaching hockey, ball and any other of his children’s activities.

Together, Bob and Audrey spent so many hours travelling, especially in their RV, playing cards with friends, and hosting countless dinner parties, serving Bob’s famous wine. Bob was a passionate sherman, and even secured the nickname the “Halibut Whisperer.”

Another one of Bob’s passions was golf. He was well known throughout the entire West Kootenay Golf Club, and was a member of the Castlegar Golf Club for years, even serving on the Executive. Bob was taken from this earth before we were ready to let him go, but we have comfort in knowing that he died walking up the 18th hole, doing what he loved on a beautiful day, in companionship with his buddies.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Kootenay Family Place, because Bob would have wanted every child to have the support they need.

To leave a personal message of condolence, please go to www.castlegarfuneral.com.

Castlegar FuneralObituary-