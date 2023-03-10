Billy McKim

In Loving Memory (1943-2023) ~
Bill will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, race cars and laughter at Reds.
He will be missed by many friends and his loving family.
Especially Felix who was the apple of his eye.
No service by request.
The best path through life is the open road.
Obituary-
