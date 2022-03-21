It is with a heavy heart, but wonderful memories, that we announce the passing of Betty Thomas of Nanaimo British Columbia– formerly of Brighton, Ontario. She was 89 years old.

Betty was predeceased by her parents James and Augusta Johnson. She is survived by her husband Owen, sons Shawn and Felix, six grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Finn, Kirsten, Nathaniel and Zachary.

Betty graduated from Crown College Bible School, worked for 3 years at Christian and Missionary Alliance Headquarters in New York City. She worked 1 year in a juvenile home for girls in Boston, and then went to the mission field. Betty spent three terms (13 years) in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia working as a house mother to 17 children at the elementary school the alliance had there. She worked at the school six years and then spent seven years as a secretary in the missions office.

We adopted our wonderful sons in 1979 when they were 6 and 8 years old. Family was very important and we had many outings and holidays at concerts and powwows and other attractions. Betty wanted our sons to appreciate the culture they were born into and to develop their talents in carving and painting. Family was a priority to Betty.

Betty was active in her church, teaching Sunday school for over 50 years, singing in the choir, handling the missions committee and many other things. She was committed, organized and resourceful and had a keen desire to encourage, care and help others.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Columba Presbyterian Church at Parksville Friday March 25th at 2:30 pm..

Donations can be made for Missions to the global Advanced fund, Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, at 2580 Matheson Blvd. East, Suite 101, Mississauga, Ontario, L4W 4J1