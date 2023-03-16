Beth Greenhough

In Loving Memory ~

Beth was born in Spirit River, Alberta to humble beginnings. She went to business college in Edmonton where she excelled and took a position in the School Board office in Fort St. John.

It was here that she met her future husband Charlie, a teacher. Their journey together led them eventually to Prince Rupert, finally deciding to settle in Summerland with their three children.

Both were highly involved in their community throughout their lives. Beth’s number one priority was her family, and her love for Charlie and her three kids was joyous. She was an incredible woman!

She is pre-deceased by her husband Charlie, who passed away 7 years ago.

She is survived by her son Bob, and daughters Alison (Gary) and Gail (Bernie). She also has four grandchildren, Emily, Nick, Dominique, and Meghan, and one great-grandson Silas.

Beth was a wonderful woman, always caring, loving, and giving. She will be missed but lives on in the best parts of our hearts.

Fly free Mom

There will be no service by Beth’s request.

Condolences may be left at providencefuneralhomes.com

250-494-7752

Providence Funeral HomesObituary-