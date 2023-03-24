Bernice Anita ‘Berni’ Solheim (nee Loge)

Celebration of Life ~
Bernice ‘Berni’ Anita Solheim (nee Loge)
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 9460 Charles St., Chilliwack beginning at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Canadian Lutheran World Relief or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries