1930-2022 ~

The family of Ben Mazzarella of Princeton, BC is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 91 years.

Ben is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lena; children, Maria and Angelo (Michelle); grandchildren, Diego, Sasha, Adam and James (Kayla); great-granddaughter, Sadie; sister, Maria Grazia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by brother, Alfredo and sister, Maria.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 11 am at St. Paul’s United Church, Princeton, BC.

Entombment to take place at the Abbey Mausoleum at Ocean View Cemetery in Burnaby on Saturday, April 16 at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of other tributes please consider making a donation to the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.ca or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at https://www.heartandstroke.ca.

To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca

Hansons Funeral & Cremation CentreObituary-