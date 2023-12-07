February 18, 1990 – December 7, 2023

In loving memory ~

Ben Gawletz died in Grand Forks on December 7, 2023, at the age of 33 after a short battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Known best for his deadpan sense of humour and gorgeous hair, Ben will be dearly missed.

He was born in Cranbrook, BC to Kent and Nancy (Eugster) Gawletz on February 18, 1990. He is survived by his parents, wife Cari Lynn (Postnikoff), cat McKenna, brother Nic (Noelle), nephews Logan and Cooper, grandparents Ron and Opal Gawletz, and many more family and friends.

For the last years of his life, Ben worked with passion and dedication as the manager for Habitat for Humanity Restores in Grand Forks and Castlegar. Here he made many friends and a few enemies while working tirelessly to raise funds for the charity. Under his care, the stores flourished and become more profitable than ever before. The staff and volunteers that he leaves behind have their work cut out for them as they try to maintain the momentum he started.

In his spare time, Ben made the most of life. He spent as much time as possible in nature. He loved the outdoors in all seasons and conditions. Some of his favourite things to do were birdwatching and outdoor photography. Ben has taken countless stunning images of the outdoors that we will always treasure. Although often irritated by the tedium of birdwatching, Ben’s wife Cari could forgive him because was always willing to stumble around the dark corners of the woods helping her search for mushrooms, which he didn’t even like to eat. He also loved biking and hiking and spent lots of good days having type 2 fun climbing many mountains with his best friend, Jared Johnson.

Ben was good to his friends and family. He was always available to help someone move an appliance, break into their own shed, or play a prank on an innocent party. Even in his last days, his main concern was the wellbeing and comfort of those closest to him. Although he could drive everyone crazy with his constant ribbing and tricks, everyone knows that Ben could be relied upon for practical or impractical support any time.

Most importantly, Ben loved his cat, McKenna. His special kitty went everywhere possible, riding along in a backpack on hikes, bike rides, and road trips. While Ben was in the Grand Forks hospital, McKenna spent hours cuddled at his side, right to the end.

There are so many reasons to love Ben and so many people who love him. Gone far too quickly and far too soon, he will live on carried in our hearts and actions. Donations in Ben’s name can be made to Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Obituary-