August 24, 2022

In loving memory of Ben (Benedict) Cej, who passed away peacefully after years of declining health. Born in Saskatchewan, he was proud of his prairie roots.

Ben began his teaching career in Calgary and ended with a principalship in Red Deer from 1980 – 1997. In retirement, he moved to Qualicum Beach to play more golf and relocated to Campbell River in 2016 to be closer to his grand children.

Ben enjoyed watching the Blue Jays and playing crib. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years Frances, his children; Andrew (Carolina), Jeremy (Patricia), Melanie (Matthew) and Colin, as well as 4 grand daughters, Persephone, Hermione, Cecilia and Isabel.

A service was held at Sutton Funeral Chapel on Friday August 26th, an online memorial book is available on their website.

Thank you to all the caring and supportive staff at Campbell River Hospital.

We are grateful for the many happy memories we have to look back on.